RSS Passes Resolution Over Attack On Hindus; Demands Action From India, Bangladesh Govts

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has issued a resolution calling on the Bangladeshi and Indian governments to take steps to preserve Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said, "We condemn the recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. We have passed a resolution to appeal to Bangladesh and the Indian governments to take necessary steps to ensure protection for Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh."

Hosabale is currently in the Dharwad area of Karnataka for a three-day all-India executive board conference of the RSS, where the topic of alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh is being discussed.

Sunil Ambekar, who is the publicity in-charge (Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh) of the RSS, said earlier this week, "We all know that recently there were large-scale attacks on Hindus and the 'Pooja Pandals' in Bangladesh during Durga Pooja. Many people were killed and injured. There were protests at many places on this issue. This topic will also be discussed during the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak and there is a possibility of passing a resolution on this issue."

"The Sangh was established in 1925 and in 2025, the RSS will complete its 100 years. We have made a three-year action plan for our expansion starting from 2021 to 2024 and the work is underway. The same will be discussed in an elaborate way in the Baithak (meeting)," the RSS functionary had said in a statement.

Communal tensions have erupted in Bangladesh in recent days as a result of reports that the Quran was dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13, resulting in violence in numerous districts across the country. At least four persons were killed in police shots during attacks on Puja places in Hajiganj, Chandpur, on October 13, and attacks on Hindu (ISKCON) temples in Choumuhani, Noakhali, on October 15.

Ambekar also informed that the RSS will also discuss its expansion plan in order to reach out to areas where it does not yet have a presence. "The main discussion this time will also be on expanding our activities. We'll go over it and make a plan of action. The attributes that will be required of our Karyakartas (volunteers) will also be discussed, as well as their development," he had said.

