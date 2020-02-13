Amid Nationwide Protests, RSS To Commence Outreach Programme On The CAA: Sources

As per sources, senior functionaries of the RSS have directed all its affiliated organisations to reach out to people over the next three months to convince them about the Citizenship Amendment Act. Since December 2019, there have been nationwide protests against this legislation. Moreover, the Sangh Parivar leadership, according to sources, expressed its concern at the shrinking support base of tribal people, Dalits, and the minorities. This assumes significance in the wake of BJP losing key state elections such as Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi in the last two years.

Loss in tribal-dominated regions a cause of worry

BJP was in power in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for 15 years until its loss in the 2018 Assembly election. By winning all 12 seats in the Bastar region, Congress dealt a huge blow to BJP that had nurtured this region since the 1970s. In fact, the RSS reached out to the pan-India tribal population in a significant manner by setting up the Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram.

The recent defeat of BJP in the Chitrakot and Dantewada by-elections reportedly increased the apprehension of the Sangh Parivar. Furthermore, it is likely that BJP will commence a campaign to counter the growing influence of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Sources reveal that the RSS has suggested installing more statues of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities has been reduced to five years. The opposition contends that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion.

