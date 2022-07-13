RSS Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Over Comparison With SDPI; 'May God Give Him Wisdom'

After Kerala Chief Minister drew a parallel between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the right-wing Hindu organisation reacted on Wednesday, July 13. Speaking to the media, RSS' Indresh Kumar said that the Leftist organisations and political parties, including the Communist Party of India, have always had 'allegiance to foreign countries, and not India', and added that therefore, they have 'problems with any patriotic, nation-loving organisation'. Kumar said that it has been the 'fashion of the Left to abuse RSS'.

In the aftermath of the Kannur bomb blast, while reponding to an adjournment motion moved by Congress MLA Sunny Joseph, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said 'that both SDPI and RSS are responsible for disturbing the law and order situation in the state, leading to increasing violence'.

'God give the Left-wingers wisdom'

"I would just pray that all these organizations, political parties and their leaders, get some wisdom because they have already lost their hold over India and are on the verge of disappearing from every nook and corner of the country," the RSS leader further said.

A bomb was hurled at the RSS office at Payyannur in the Kannur district on Tuesday, July 12, morning. Republic TV had accessed the exclusive CCTV footage of the incident showing the exact time when the bomb was thrown at the RSS office. According to the visuals, it seems like multiple bombs were hurled at the office as a major explosion took place following which a thick layer of smoke engulfed the building. Police sources informed that the office's window panes were shattered. However, no injuries were reported.

Image: PTI