RSS Terms Mehbooba Mufti A 'traitor To Islam And India' For Refusing To Raise Indian Flag

Lashing out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, RSS's Muslim Rashtriya Manch chief Indresh Kumar on Monday, termed Mufti a 'traitor to Islam and India' for not raising the national flag in Jammu-Kashmir. Lauding her decision to not contest elections till Article 370 is restored, he said it was for the greater good if Mufti remains away from electoral politics throughout her life. A massive controversy has broken out between BJP and PDP over Mufti's remark to 'not raise Indian flag till Kashmir's state flag is restored'.

Mob barges into PDP's office to hoist national flag after Mufti refuses to hoist tricolour

RSS: 'Mufti a traitor to Islam'

"With the abrogation of article 370, Kashmir valley has now completely integrated with India. Now tricolour has been unfurled and only that will remain hoisted. If Mehbooba Mufti does not want to contest elections and wants another flag, it is great thing. She will remain away from electoral politics throughout her life and will remain a traitor to India. She must decide if she wants to remain a traitor to Islam and India'," said Kumar.

Activist detained for hoisting tricolour outside PDP's office, slams Mufti's remarks

BJP leaders protests outside PDP office

Earlier in the day, several BJP leaders and some activists have been staging sit-in protests outside the PDP Chief's office displaying the national flag, while several others have taken to streets organising massive 'Tiranga rallies' across Jammu and Srinagar. During one such protest, a solo woman activist was detained by the J&K Police as she tried to hoist the tricolour outside Mufti's office. On the otherhand, several PDP leaders are protesting outside BJP office, raising slogans against the 'forcible hoisting of the tricolour' at PDP offices.

You are arresting those who fly the national flag? Why am I being arrested? What crime have I committed?" asked the woman activist after being detained.

Previously on Saturday, a few men barged into PDP's Jammu office and forcibly 'hoisted' the national flag and threatened PDP leaders - Firdous Tak and Parvez Waffa Khan, to burn the office to the ground, when they return the next day. The Indian flag was later removed by PDP workers. In response to Mufti's remark, three PDP leaders have resigned from the party's leadership.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti refuses to raise Indian tricolour till 'J&K flag is brought back'

Mufti: 'Won't raise tricolour'

On Friday, addressing the first press conference since her release from detention, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she would raise the Indian tricolour only when the Jammu-Kashmir state flag 'comes back'. Asserting that the state flag forged the relation of the Union territory with India, Mufti said that she would strive to get back Article 370. Mufti was released in October, almost 14 months after she was detained by J&K administration. Mufti has been elected as Vice President of People’s Alliance For Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) - led by Farooq Abdullah.

Reacting to Mufti's refusal to raise the tricolour, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Mehbooba Mufti claims to be a mainstream politician but she has reservations in carrying the tricolour. We've maintained for the last several years that Kashmir's so-called politicians sometimes tend to be more dangerous than apparently identified separatists". Congress too has distanced itself from Mufti's comments.

Gupkar Alliance elects Farooq Abdullah as Prez & Mufti as VP; to use J&K flag as symbol