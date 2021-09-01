RSS To Hold National Coordination Meeting To Review Poll Strategy Ahead Of 2022 Elections

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, all political parties are stepping up their preparations to put forward their best, amid this, BJP’s ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is all set to hold a three-day-long national co-ordination meeting in Nagpur this week to strategise for the upcoming assembly polls and to review works of the organisations affiliated with the RSS and the BJP-led Central government.

RSS to hold national coordination meeting to strategize for 2022 polls

The meeting will be chaired by RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and BL Santosh from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). The meeting will also host the regional Pracharks of the RSS, who will apprise the top leadership of the work done by them in the past few years.



As per an ANI report, the national co-ordination meeting is expected to commence on September 3. In the meeting, organisations associated with the RSS will discuss the poll strategy for the upcoming assembly elections of five states. In the meeting, RSS chief Bhagwat will also review the performance and policies of the BJP government in the country.

Other than this, Mohan Bhagwat will also analyse the implementation of decisions taken during the previous meetings. This meeting will be considered as the base meeting to set up the saffron party’s polling agenda for upcoming elections scheduled for early 2022. A meeting between RSS officials and the Yogi government took place earlier this year in August. In the presence of RSS leader Krishna Gopal, talks about the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections were held.

'Reservation, a historical necessity for India'

However, ahead of the poll campaigning, asserting that RSS is a 'strong supporter' of reservation, the organisation's general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale earlier said it is a tool for affirmative action and should continue as long as a particular section of the society experiences 'inequality.'

Underlining that the history of India would be 'incomplete' without the history of Dalits, Hosabale said they have been at the forefront of social change. "History of India is not different from History from Dalits. Without their history, India's history is incomplete," Hosabale said. Talking about reservation, Hosabale categorically said he and his organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are strong supporters of reservation. He also said, "Social harmony and social justice are not political strategies for us and both of these are articles of faith for us."

With inputs from ANI

Image: PTI