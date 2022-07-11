RSS Urges Muslim Community To Vigorously Oppose Incidents Like Heinous Udaipur Beheading

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has condemned the Udaipur murder and appealed to the Muslim community to come forward in opposing such incidents "vigorously". RSS said that such incidents are not in the interest of society or the country.

Addressing a press conference, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar on Saturday condemned the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal.

"Besides freedom of expression, public sentiment should also be taken care of. The brutal murder in Udaipur is highly condemnable. There is democracy in our own country. If someone does not like something, there is a democratic way to react to it."

He said that civilised societies condemn such incidents. "Hindu society is responding in a powerful, constitutional way. Muslim society is also expected to prohibit such an incident. Some intellectuals have opposed it, but Muslim society should also come forward and oppose it vigorously. Such incidents are neither in the interest of society nor in the interest of the country. It is necessary to ban it altogether," Ambekar added.

46-year-old Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered at his tailoring shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur on June 28 over a post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma. The gruesome attack by Riyaz Attari on Lal was recorded on a phone by Ghouse Mohammad and it was shared online.

Udaipur Murder: NIA arrests 7th accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a seventh person in connection with the Udaipur murder. Farhad Mohammad alias Babla, was a close criminal associate of one of the main accused Riyaz Attari and was an active part of the conspiracy to kill Kanhaiyya Lal, NIA said.

The two main accused- Riyaz and Gouse Mohammed were arrested within hours of the crime. Two other accused, Mohsin and Asif, were arrested on June 30 for allegedly doing recce of Kanhaiya Lal's residence. The fifth and sixth accused were nabbed on July 6 and July 8, respectively.