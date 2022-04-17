RSS Worker Killed: Kerala BJP VP Demands Ban On PFI; 'Sleeper Cells Trained By Police'

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President KS Radhakrishnan demanded the ban of the Popular Front of India (PFI) after an RSS worker was hacked to death by a bike-borne gang in Kerala. He claimed that there were sleeper cells being trained by the Kerala police and armed forces.

While speaking to ANI in an interview, KS Radhakrishnan said, "Why the BJP demands a ban on PFI? The answer is clear, it is the only organisation that gives military training." He further added, "They are giving the training to inoculate their political opponents. Inoculation of political opponents and democracy cannot go together. No democracy will tolerate the activities of PFI. Therefore, BJP demands they should be banned."

He claimed that the PFI wants to establish the Islamic Republic in India and said, "They are against Sikh, Hindus, Christians and every religion. Why?" He then said, "Islam as a religion, if they refuse to democratise themselves, they cannot function in modern society."

KS Radhakrishnan accused PFI of killing innocent people to spread terror in Kerala. "In Kerala, they focus their attention on soft targets," he told ANI. He then alleged that PFI killed the RSS leader SK Srinivasan. He further said, "They want to kill innocent people to spread terror and fear."

He also slammed the Kerala government and police in the state. "Unfortunately, the police force has lost control over its men. There are sleeping cells in the police force, and they are getting training by the police and the armed forces." He then accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala of the inaction and said, "The government never takes any action against those who are involved in the counter activities of the police force." Referring to the increase in the killings of political leaders in the state, he said, "The primary duty of the state is to protect the lives of its citizens. But we are losing."

KS Radhakrishnan alleged that there is some sort of link between SDPI, the political outfit of PFI, and Kerala's ruling party, CPI (M). He further added that it is up to the CPI (M) to make clear the nature of such links.

'State is witnessing increase in killings by PFI goons'

BJP State President K Surendran alleged that the Kerala government continues to ignore the increasing killing of political leaders in the state. Speaking to Republic TV, Kerala BJP President said, "The state is witnessing the increasing killing of political leaders by PFI goons. In Pallakad itself, this is the second murder reported within 45 days".

Stating that the BJP will protest against the Islamic terror groups, Surendran mentioned, "Despite communal violence reported in the area, police are not deployed in the province"

RSS Leader hacked to death in Kerala

On Saturday, a second political murder was reported in Kerala's Palakkad district, where an RSS leader was hacked to death in the afternoon by a bike-borne gang. This seemed like an alleged rivalry between RSS and SDPI, as the incident happened just a day after the murder of SDPI worker Subair in Elapully of Palakkad.

The police said that SK Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked at his motorbike shop in Melamuri by a six-member gang.

The BJP and the opposition Congress pointed at the government led by Pinarayi Vijayan and said that the incident proves the worsening law and order situation in Kerala.

The CCTV visuals from the nearby shops, accessed by Republic TV, revealed the assailants riding three motorbikes reaching the shop and three of them further attacking Srinivasan.

The police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the culprits who fled the scene after committing the murder of the RSS leader. The Police have further warned that strict action will be taken against those who try to provoke communal tension through social media in the backdrop of the Palakkad murders.