The Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Kerala unit on Tuesday held a press conference pertaining to the murder of an RSS worker in Palakkad district in the state. Addressing the press conference, Kerala BJP President K Surendran slammed the Popular Front of India (PFI) and claimed that their activities are increasing all over the state while deepening their roots in the rural areas. Surendran has claimed that the PFI is expanding with the held of the ruling CPI (M) government in Kerala.

"This is not an accidental thing. PFI activities are increasing all over the state. The PFI and CPI-M are hand in glove. There is a secret understanding between them and in many local bodies they're ruling together," said K Surendran.

The Kerala BJP chief has further said that in Palakkad's Shoranur municipality, the CPI (M) rules with the help of PFI and the SDPI members. Surendran alleged that they are trying to divide the country and the people while destroying the national feelings as they target BJP workers and leaders.

"But the government is not taking any actions and is instead supporting them. The police is shielding them and people have lost their faith in Kerala police. We have approached the honourable Home Minister yesterday. We discussed the matter with him and briefed him about ground reality of how the Muslim fundamentalist groups are working in Kerala. The LDF and the UDF are not even willing to name the terrorist organisation PFI due to votebank politics," Surendran added.

The BJP leader also claimed that after the recent statement of Pala Bishop, hundreds of PFI goons rushed to attack his house with arms, but no one except the BJP and the RSS workers protected him and his house. During his press conference, Surendran also claimed that even the Congress in Kerala supports the terror organisations. Moreover, he also alleged that conversions are taking shape in Kerala slowly.

RSS worker killed in Palakkad; stabbed over 50 times

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on Monday. The deceased, S Sanjith, was waylaid and attacked while riding his motorcycle with his wife, according to police. The BJP had accused the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India, of orchestrating the attack. Police further said that Sanjith, who is from Elappully in Kerala's Palakkad district, was stabbed more than 50 times. Following the murder, the region was tense, and police were keeping a close eye on everything.

Image: ANI, PTI