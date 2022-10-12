The faceoff between Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and AAP escalated over the alleged failure of the Delhi government to implement the RTI Act. On September 22, Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar wrote to Saxena regarding the same and slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's lack of transparency and accountability in issues of core governance. Subsequently, the Delhi L-G directed the Chief Secretary to take requisite corrective action as per rules to address the matter at the earliest.

In his letter, Uday Mahurkar said, "The basic objective of the Right to Information Act is to bring transparency and accountability in the system by empowering the citizens. It is a major weapon in the hands of the common citizens to fight corruption, injustice, nepotism and lethargy in the system. But in the national capital, it has been reduced to a lame duck Act by the Delhi government, particularly in Departments like Revenue, PwD, Cooperative, Health and Power besides statutory bodies like the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, etc. and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, etc."

He elaborated, "In many cases, the RTI applicants seeking information in these departments/entities are in miserable condition as their legitimate applications entailing information that has a bearing on their life are stonewalled. In other cases, genuine information regarding corruption and irregularity in government functioning is being held back with alleged ulterior motives. The Public Information Officers either refuse to share legitimate information with the appellants or serve them with misinformation which in many cases is being done with mala fide intent or simply reflects their reckless attitude."

Here is the CIC's letter to Delhi L-G:

Hitting out at the AAP government, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta remarked, "The face of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who would fight for the Right to Information earlier, who would call himself an RTI activist and who would demand the implementation of the RTI Act in the entire nation has changed. After becoming the CM, his government is stopping the Right to Information. The people who demanded information about departments as per the RTI Act, that information is being conveyed in a wrong way or being suppressed. Because the Delhi government knows that it has not worked and indulged in corruption."