'Rubaiya Identified Yasin Malik Even After 32 Years As He Was In Public Domain': Mehbooba

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on July 17 said that her sister Rubaiya Sayeed was able to identify JKLF chief Yasin Malik even after 32 years as he had been in the public domain.

"Rubaiya Sayeed was called as a witness to identify someone. She had to go. Yasin Malik had been in the public domain and was easy to identify him. 32 years is a long time, people forget a lot of things. She could not identify anyone else. She did her duty," Mufti said.

Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik, 3 others as her abductors

Rubaiya Sayeed appeared before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on July 15 in a case related to her 1989 abduction and identified Malik and three others as the ones who took her captive.

This was the first time Rubaiya was asked to appear in the case. Rubaiya, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over the probe into the case in early 1990.

"This is the person and his name is Yasin Malik. He was the man who threatened me that he will drag me out of the minibus if I refused to follow their diktat," Rubaiya told the judge.

Rubaiya was abducted near Lal Ded Hospital in Srinagar on December 8, 1989, and freed five days later after the then V P Singh government, supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, released the five terrorists in exchange.

The case was revived after Yasin Malik was picked up by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 on terror funding charges. During the hearing, Rubaiya, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's daughter, recorded her statement before a special judge and identified the JKLF chief and three others as her abductors.

