'Rubber Stamp Hunt, Drama, Fixed Match’: BJP Laughs Off Gehlot's Cong Chief Election Snub

BJP dubbed the Congress president election as a ‘fixed match’ after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot withdrew from the race for the president on September 29. MP and Rajasthan BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore said that Congress always had an autocratic style of functioning and also opined that the state of Rajasthan is suffering due to the party’s internal political crisis. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated the party doesn’t know how to handle a political crisis and that Rahul Gandhi wants to keep the reins of the party in his hand in a covert manner.

Gehlot out, Digvijaya Singh in

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is out and the next ‘dummy candidate’ Digvijaya Singh is in, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. The BJP leader posted a photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Digvijay Singh embracing each other on Twitter and wrote, “Gustaakh e Gandhi ki ek hi saza Gehlot Adhyaskhta se juda ! Gandhis were looking for a rubber stamp as next INC President.. clearly Gehlot did not fit th bill anymore.. so out he goes! This is not a hunt for INC President but a hunt for a rubber stamp! It’s a fixed match.” This comes as Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh declared that he will contest the Congress presidential elections.

So handpicked proxy No. 1 Ashok Gehlot is out of favour after his bewafai to high command & the next convenient “dummy candidate” Digvijaya Singh is in? Won’t Gehlot get to file his nomination now that Parivar is upset with him?



Who believes this fixed match is an election 😂 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 29, 2022

‘Gandhi family living for personal gains and interests’

The Congress was staging a drama as a part of the political uncertainty in the party and Congress leaders keep reiterating they wish to be the Chief Minister, said Rajyavardhan Rathore. “Gandhi family living for personal gains and interests. They have always lived with dictatorial rules,” he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the Congress party is unable to handle a crisis situation and, “when Gehlot rebelled against the Congress, they are trying to bring someone else.”

Gustaakh e Gandhi ki ek hi saza

Gehlot Adhyaskhta se juda !



Gandhis were looking for a rubber stamp as next INC President.. clearly Gehlot did not fit the bill anymore.. so out he goes!



This is not a hunt for INC President but a hunt for a rubber stamp! It’s a fixed match pic.twitter.com/U8HTiintDD — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 29, 2022

Ashok Gehlot drops out from the race

In a massive development in the race for the new Congress president, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced that he is no longer in the race to be the party president after meeting the party interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on September 29.

"Whatever happened two days ago has shocked us all. I have apologised to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. This has saddened me. I will not contest elections under these circumstances, with moral responsibility. Sonia Gandhi will decide whether I should stay as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan or not," said Ashok Gehlot.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@Shehzad_Ind