Rubbing Salt In Sikhs' Wounds: BJP, SAD On Congress Man's Tytler T-shirt At Golden Temple

On Thursday, a man named Karamjit Singh Gill, allegedly a Congress worker in Punjab, visited the Golden Temple on Wednesday wearing a t-shirt bearing the photo of Jagdish Tytler, who is named an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lashed out at the Congress leadership after the man's photo went viral on social media.

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh claimed that this man is a Congress leader and has done this intentionally in order to "rub salt in the wound of Sikhs". Jagdish Tytler represents the complete ideology and thoughts of the Congress who butchered around 10,000 Sikhs in Delhi.

"Its not only Tytler but others were also involved and it has been proved again and again that it was their game plan to butcher the Sikhs and win elections. We will appreciate it if the local authorities and government took action as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has already raised the concern. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership should answer why these are trying to incite Sikhs. For Congress Jagdish Tytler is a hero otherwise why will someone wear a T-shirt with another person's face? This is clearly done intentionally to create communal tensions in Punjab. Congress leadership must apologise", said RP Singh.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema called it a big conspiracy and demanded stern action against the man. He said, "If someone wears a T-shirt of Jagdish Tytler at such a pure place like Golden Temple then naturally people's sentiments will be hurt. But is also true that he is from Congress. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi must answer why the leader of their party is doing such provocation. What is his intention behind this? What do they want to do in Punjab? Congress has always supported Tytler and tried its best to save him from punishment. They gave him a top position during their governance. Stern action needs to be taken against the person who wore this t-shirt and also it should be probed who is behind this conspiracy of disrupting peace in Punjab".

SGPC condemns act; lodges police complaint

Issuing a strong objection against the act, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Karamjit Singh Gill. SGPC assistant secretary (media) Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that on the instructions of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, a police complaint has been lodged against Karamjit Singh Gill by the manager of Sri Darbar Sahib.

“Visiting Golden Temple while wearing a T-shirt with a photo of such a person (Tytler) is an act of hurting the Sikhs,” said Dhami.

The SGPC President said it is clear that Amritsar-based Karamjit Singh committed this act as part of a “deliberate conspiracy”.

'The Congress has always remained anti-Sikh. Today, the Congress leader has once again hurt the Sikh sentiments by publicising the photo of Tytler at Golden Temple,' he said.

Harmandir Sahib is the central shrine of Sikhs and is also a centre of devotion for the people of the whole world, the SGPC chief said, adding the act of hurting Sikh sentiments at this holy place cannot be tolerated.

