Ruckus At CLP Meeting In Patna; Congress Netas Fight Over Chief Post After Bihar Polls

Days after drubbing in recently concluded Bihar polls, a ruckus was witnessed at the Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting at Patna's Satdakat Ashram office on Friday. With Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagal present at the meeting, Congress MLA Vijay Shankar Dubey's supporters clashed with Congress MLAs Siddarth, report sources, resulting in a physical confrontation and slurs being used. Sources report that the clash was over the choice of who will head Bihar's CLP, after Congress won a mere 19 out of 70 contested seats.

#WATCH | Bihar: A ruckus erupted at Congress office in Patna during Congress Legislative Party meeting (CLP) today; Chhattisgarh CM & party leader Bhupesh Baghel was also present. pic.twitter.com/B2DQBHkezC — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Congress' Bihar ally, CPI (ML)general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya commented that the strike of the grand old party was low, opining that 70 seats allotted to Congress was excessive. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan's CM face refused to comment if Congress pulled down RJD's performance in the polls. The polls resulted in ushering Nitish Kumar's 6th stint as Chief Minister after NDA managed to eke out a majority winning 125 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats. NDA is yet to decide on cabinet split and Nitish's swearing-in ceremony.

"Cong's strike rate was less, these 70 seats were difficult for Congress. Had the seat distribution less for Congress and more for the Left, maybe it would have been a different situation. At least 50 seats for the Left and 50 seats for the Congress would have been a more reasonable move," said Bhattacharya. Compared to Congress's lowly strike rate of 27.14%, CPI(ML) had an impressive 63% strike rate, which is higher than the single-largest party - RJD (52.03%). Several Congress leaders too had echoed similar sentiments.

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

