Ruckus Before BJP's Rally In Jhargram; Party Claims Workers Not Being Allowed To Enter

An altercation took place on Monday between the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) supporters and the police ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Jhargram rally in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. BJP is said to have claimed that the WB police are not allowing the BJP workers to enter the rally premises and therefore it led to a minor ruckus.

One of the saffron party workers said, "While we were entering the rally ground with our water bottles, the police stopped us and said that we water bottle is not allowed and were not letting us enter."

HM Shah's Jhargram rally

On Monday, Shah was to address a public meeting at Jhargram in West Bengal before flying to Guwahati where he will address a Town Hall programme. However, Shah's helicopter developed a technical snag because of which he addressed the rally virtually.

Senior party leaders said Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are also expected to meet the family members of 129 party workers in West Bengal who were allegedly killed in political violence in the state in the last few years. The BJP has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the violence. Both leaders will be meeting the family members in small groups in the coming days and weeks in the state where the BJP has been running an intense campaign to end the TMC's 10-year long reign. Shah will meet the family members of around 86 of the deceased party workers, and Nadda the rest, sources said.