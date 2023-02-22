Ruckus Broke Out Over Renaming Of Tipu Circle In K'taka's Yadgir District

The war between the Tipu Sultan Samyukta Rangaand, other Muslim organisations, and pro-Hindu organisations intensified over the naming of a circle in the Yadgir district in Karnataka. The circle in 1996 was named 'Maulana Abul Kalam Azad'. However, in 2010, organisations took the independent decision and renamed it 'Tipu Sultan circle'.

#BREAKING | Supporters of Tipu Sultan named the circle after him; Pro-Hindu organisations demand that the circle should be renamed after Veer Savarkar.#VeerSavarkar | #TipuSultan | #Yadgir



Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/u2S7mvPPw8 — Republic (@republic) February 22, 2023

Supporters of Tipu Sultan had again named the circle 'Tipu Circle' while pro-Hindu organisations demanded that the circle should be renamed after Veer Savarkar.

Supporters of Tipu Sultan erected banners of the Tiger of Mysore at the circle in Yadgir district on Wednesday morning. However, the town municipal council has decided that the circle should be renamed after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and contended that it's illegal to name the circle after Tipu because as there are no official records of it.

Meanwhile, the adamant supporters of Tipu Sultan asserted that the circle should not be renamed and Tipu's posters should not be removed from the pillars in the Yadgir district.