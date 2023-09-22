Ruckus Continues In Andhra Pradesh Assembly For Second Day, More TDP Legislators Suspended

The ruckus continued for the second day in the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly on Friday over the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP (Telugu Desam Party) members behaved inappropriately during the session leading to the suspension of K Atchannaidu and B Ashok for the entire session.

Also, N. Balakrishna's disruptive behavior was seen on the second day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly as he resorted to blowing a whistle during the assembly proceedings.

Legislators suspended on Thursday as well

The legislators on Thursday, who were suspended for the entire session were P Keshav, A Satya Prasad from TDP and K Sridhar Reddy of YSRCP. Also, a total of 15 legislators, including 14 from the Telugu Desam Party, were suspended for a day.

Amid sloganeering by opposition TDP members demanding the release of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram adjourned the House briefly on Thursday.

Soon after the House proceedings began, the TDP members rushed to the podium with placards and surrounded the Speaker. There was a heated argument and exchange of words between the ruling party and the opposition members.

Nearly, a dozen legislators from the opposition party raised slogans standing beside the Speaker's chair, holding black placards as TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchennaidu was watching from the well.