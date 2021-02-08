Ruckus Continues In Lok Sabha Over Farm Laws; Speaker Om Birla Slams Oppn's Sloganeering

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed another day of ruckus after the opposition began sloganeering against the three Farm Laws, while Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar was addressing the House.

While addressing the parliament, Prakash Javadekar elaborated on the measures taken for imparting education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and how the nation had witnessed a shift in the education system which had now begun moving online. Amidst the discussion on reopening schools, the Opposition began sloganeering asking the Centre to take back the three agricultural reforms yelling 'waapas lo'.

Attempting to put an end to the ruckus, speaker Om Birla addressed the members, saying that they had been sent by the citizens of the nation to debate and to demand answers from the government and not to yell from the well of the house. "The citizens of India have not sent you to yell and sloganeer in the parliament. I request everyone to sit down on their seats. You all our seniors, this is against the Parliament. Please behave like respected individuals," said the LS Speaker.

With members refusing to move back to their seats from the well of the house, the speaker adjourned the parliament till 5 pm.

PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha

Earlier in the day, amidst the farmers' agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of thanks to the President's address where he stated that India was proud of the Sikh community. However, PM Modi also remarked that some parties were engaged in propaganda and misleading the farmers of Punjab.

While slamming the opposition for constantly instigating the farmers' protest and also calling out those rainbow activists who turn up wherever there is a protest, PM Modi said, "There is a group who are called 'andolan jeevi', they are always present in every protest, whether it is protests of lawyers, students, labourers, or anyone, they will get involved both from the front or from behind a veil. It is a gang who are obsessed with andolan (protests) and keep looking for reasons to somehow be a part of it. We need to identify such people, who reach everywhere and give it an ideological stand and misled people, our country should be aware of these people." Coining a new definition to 'FDI', he said that the country needed to be aware of 'Foreign Destructive Ideology'.

