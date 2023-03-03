Ruckus In Bihar Assembly Over Reports Of 'attacks On Biharis' In TN; Dy CM Calls It 'fake'

Ruckus ensued in Bihar Assembly over the reports of attacks on Bihari migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. Speaking in the House, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav pointed out that Tamil Nadu DGP has rejected the reports of violence. He also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for raising a stink over unverified claims.

"Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu has given a statement that someone from Bihar has posted videos of Bihar labourers being beaten in Tamil Nadu but this is 'fake'. It's a mischievous act. If something like this would have happened governments of the states would have taken action," Yadav said.

Attacking BJP, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader added, "BJP's work is to only spread fake rumours...Without verifying the data, showing this rage is not right. How can you verify the video? Is the location mentioned anywhere? How can you distinguish between a Bihari and Tamilian from that video? Please get the video investigated."

BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav had visited Chennai on Wednesday to attend an event organised on the birthday of Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin. The saffron party slammed Yadav for being indifferent to "Bihari self-respect".

"It is a pity that at a time when Biharis are being killed in Tamil Nadu, our deputy CM visits that state. Apparently, he wants to honour the Tamil Nadu CM for unleashing violence on people from his own state," Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal told the media.

After the reports of attacks on Bihari labourers emerged, CM Nitish Kumar instructed the chief secretary and state DGP to get in touch with their Tamil Nadu counters and ensure the safety and security of the migrant workers.

However, in a statement later the police headquarters in Patna said that the Tamil Nadu police has dubbed the reports as "misleading" and "rumour".