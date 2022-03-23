Ruckus In Parliament Over Birbhum Violence; BJP MPs Seek Centre's Intervention

The Rampurhat violence, in which at least 8 people were charred to death in West Bengal's Birbhum district, was raised in the Parliament on Wednesday with the BJP blaming the TMC government for the incident. BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar slammed CM Mamata Banerjee over law and order in the state and claimed that the people who died belonged to the minority community.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat on Tuesday, following the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh. Around ten houses in the village were set on fire by unknown miscreants who hurled bombs while the families were asleep. Police said 22 people have so far been arrested in connection with the arson and among those arrested is the brother of the deceased Bhadu Sheikh.

"People were locked in their houses and burnt alive in Bengal's Rampurhat. Villagers are saying that 20 people are still missing. Those who died belonged to the minority community," Majumdar told the lower House of Parliament.

In response, Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay stated that an SIT has been formed and 20 arrests have been made in the case. "Let those responsible be arrested. Don't do politics over the issue," he said, attacking the BJP.

Several West Bengal BJP MPs staged a protest in the Parliament premises, over the incident, demanding the Central government's intervention to stop "state-sponsored terrorism" in the state.

Sukanta Majumdar urges Centre to intervene, seeks CBI probe

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Majumdar raged, "In West Bengal, we have lost 26 lives in the last seven days...The law and order situation is the worst in the country and we need Central intervention. What kind of intervention, that is the Home Ministry's prerogative, but we need Central intervention."

"We need a CBI probe," he added.

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Majumdar said that Banerjee is "proficient in telling lies."

"Even today she lied," he said explaining that the WB CM asserting that no one was stopped from entering the village was untrue.

"She said we did not stop anybody. Our MLAs have been stopped by police from entering the village," the BJP MP said, adding, "We are really ashamed as inhabitants of West Bengal that this situation, this incident, happened."

Majumdar was referring to a statement by CM Banerjee that her party workers were stopped from visiting Hathras.

"Such kinds of incidents have happened in Gujarat and Rajasthan too. I am not justifying the incident in Rampurhat. We will take action in a fair manner. This is Bengal, not Uttar Pradesh. I had sent a delegation of TMC to probe the Hathras (rape incident) but we were not allowed an entry. But we are not stopping anyone from coming here," Banerjee had said.

BJP, TMC trade barbs over Birbhum violence

The alleged killing of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in West Bengal’s Birbhum district and the deadly violence that followed has triggered a massive political slugfest between the ruling party and the opposition BJP, with the latter demanding Presidential rule be imposed in the state.

Earlier today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee termed the Birbhum violence "unfortunate" and said she will visit the village on Thursday, March 24. She also targeted the opposition parties including the BJP, which has taken up the matter with the Centre.