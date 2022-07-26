After seven All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs from Rajya Sabha got suspended, the party reacted to the development by challenging the party in power. On Twitter, the TMC said that the suspension of their MPs will not silence them from raising public issues in Parliament.

It is pertinent to mention that 19 MPs of different opposition parties were suspended from the Upper House of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha, after 'misconduct' on July 26, Tuesday. The MPs, who will remain suspended for the remaining days of the week, include Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Abhi Ranjan Biswar and Nadimul Haque.

You can suspend us BUT YOU CANNOT SILENCE US!



Deplorable situation - our Hon'ble MPs are trying to flag PEOPLE'S ISSUES but they are being suspended.



For how long will this go on? The sanctity of the Parliament stands heavily compromised. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 26, 2022

Suspended Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev also spoke about her suspension and blamed the Centre, alleging that the government did not allow them to exercise their rights in Parliament. She said, "As a chosen MP, I have the right to raise the voice of the people. But the government did not allow us to speak on the GST issues and rising inflation through the Chair. The Chair did not allow us. It is the opposition's job to raise issues."

TMC MP Derek O'Brien also commented on the issue and said, "Government disrupting Parliament, not opposition."

Rajya Sabha MPs suspended

Other than TMC, other opposition members from parties like TRS, DMK, CPI and CPI (M) were also suspended. The members during their protest in the Upper House reached the well of the house demanding a discussion over the GST hike and other issues of inflation. The MPs have been suspended under Rule Number 256 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, which states, "The Chairman may, if he deems it necessary, suspend a member from the service of the Council for a period not exceeding the remainder of the Session.”

As of now, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Wednesday, July 27, 11 AM. During their protest, the MPs also hurled papers at the Rajya Sabha chair.

Speaking about the MPs' suspension, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Decision to suspend Oppn MPs from Rajya Sabha taken with heavy heart, they repeatedly ignored Chairman's appeals." He added, "We're ready for discussion but despite that, they (Opposition) are repeatedly disrupting House proceedings. We're hopeful that as soon as the Finance minister comes, the discussion on price rise will take place. Some MPs have been suspended for this week for disrupting the House."

