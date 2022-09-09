Last Updated:

Ruckus In WB LOP Suvendu Adhikari's Rally In Tarakeswar; Ladies Show Black Flags & Posters

A ruckus was reported in BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's rally in Tarakeswar in West Bengal, where some ladies were seen showing black flags.

Swagata Banerjee
A major ruckus was reported in West Bengal during Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's rally in Tarakeswar, where some ladies allegedly showed black flags and posters against him. This comes in the backdrop of his alleged involvement in the Saradha ponzi scam. 

Earlier in the day, the mother of Debjani Mukherjee, an accused in the Saradha scam, wrote to the  DIG and Joint Director of CBI,  alleging that CID has pressurised her daughter to say that Suvendu Adhikari took Rs 6 crore from Sudipto Sen, who is the main accused, failing which she will be implicated with nine cases. 

However, the West Bengal CID immediately denied the claim, calling it 'malicious', and said, "The false and baseless allegations...by Debjani Mukherjee's mother as circulated in media are categorically denied. CID WB conducts investigation following due procedures of law. The media is requested to refrain from augmenting such false & malicious propaganda." 

TMC targets Suvendu over Saradha Scam

In the month of June, the TMC had asserted that Adhikari should be immediately arrested for his alleged involvement in the Saradha scam, further wondering why central agencies never interrogated him during their probe into the case. Holding out a letter, purportedly written by main accused Sudipto Sen to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, during a press meet, said that Adhikari's name has been mentioned among those who have received financial favours from Saradha Group.

"The letter was sent to the hon'ble court earlier this month; we got the copy very recently. It lays bare the very fact that Suvendu Adhikari had been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Saradha scam, despite not being associated with its various ventures in any way. The CBI should take cognisance of this letter. We wonder why it is not doing so," Ghosh, also an accused in the case, added.

