'Ruckus Or Discussion?': MHA Puts Before TMC Two Options As Parliament Logjam Continues

Referring to the continuous obstruction witnessed in the ongoing Monsoon Session, the Centre on Sunday, 8 August 2021, targeted the Trinamool Congress. Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik, while speaking to the media, asked the Mamata Banerjee-led party to decide if they want to continue with the ruckus or want to have discussions in the Parliament, underlining that choosing the former was an 'insult to the democracy'.

"TMC needs to decide whether they want to hold discussions or create a ruckus. Attempt to stop proceedings of the house is nothing but an insult to democracy," he said while speaking to ANI. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing protests from the opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

Monsoon Session 2021

The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. In the sittings that followed, the Opposition continued its protest over a gamut of issues, including the three farm laws, and Pegasus report.

The protests have particularly seen TMC leading from the front- sloganeering and surrounding the Ministers. Party MP Shantanu Sen, in one of the sittings, even snatched papers from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, tore, and flung them at Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, all as a sign of protest.

"As far as TMC is concerned, they are making every effort to target the government with one or the other issue in the house every day," said Pramanik. The Minister of State for Home Affairs added, "By maintaining the dignity of the house if anyone wants to discuss an issue, the house is ready. This has been said repeatedly by the government".

According to sources, due to continued disruptions for the last three weeks, of the total available time of 78 hours 30 minutes, a total time of 60 hours 28 minutes has been lost. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to continue till August 13.

(With ANI Inputs)