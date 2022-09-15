After dramatic scenes unfolded in West Bengal during BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' rally, the saffron party camp on Thursday held a protest in the state Assembly against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government over the brutal police crackdown on its leaders and workers. While the BJP leaders were seen raising anti-TMC slogans, a ruckus was created when Mamata Banerjee's TMC leaders staged a counter-protest outside the state Assembly.

The BJP leaders led by Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, were seen raising slogans against the state government for allowing the West Bengal police to 'assault' BJP workers proceeding towards Nabanna, a rally which was organised in protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

The visuals that erupted from outside the state Assembly saw BJP leaders holding placards saying, "We want justice." The protest came in the aftermath of the violent clash that took place between the police and BJP leaders and workers on September 13. The TMC, on the other hand, accused the Adhikari of getting irked with the presence of women police officers.

Following the protests, Adhikari while addressing the media said, "TMC is full of scamsters and we will expose four of their leaders." He further alleged that Anubrata Mondal and his wife have properties worth crores. "We have evidence of their illegal properties. ED is probing every aspect of it," he added.

BJP-Police faceoff during 'Nabanna Chalo' march

Ahead of the BJP-led 'Nabanna Chalo' march in West Bengal on Tuesday, the Bengal police barricaded the roads and used water cannons to stop the protesters from moving forward. The policemen also resorted to baton charges to bring the situation under control. Following the police action, the BJP workers also escalated their protest.

Notably, a number of BJP leaders, including the party's state chief Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari, who took part in the march, were detained by police along with their supporters.