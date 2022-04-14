Rudraprayag MLA offers to vacate seat for Dhami

Dehradun, Apr 14 (PTI) Ruydraprayag BJP MLA Bharat Singh Chaudhary on Thursday offered to vacate his seat for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is required to be elected to the state Assembly to continue on his post.

Dhami thanked Chaudhary for his offer but said it was the party's prerogative to decide which seat he will contest.

Dhami had lost the recent Assembly polls in the state from Khatima.

He needs to be elected from a Assembly seat in Uttarakhand within six months of being sworn in.

Chaudhary made the offer when Dhami visited Rudraprayag on Thursday to kick off a Biasakhi and tourism fair at Badhanital.

Champawat MLA Kailash Gehtori was the first to offer his seat for Dhami to contest. PTI ALM RDK

