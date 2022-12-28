'Rule Of Law Has Ended': Chirag Paswan Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Dismissal Of Bihar Govt

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan met Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and demanded the President’s rule in Bihar owing to deteriorating law and order in the state.

“President’s rule should be imposed in the state. It will not be wrong to say that the rule of law has ended in Bihar” said Paswan sharing the letter submitted to Amit Shah on Twitter.

In a memorandum that Paswan submitted on behalf of his party to Home Minister Amit Shah, he claimed that Bihar's liquor mafia was growing under the official patronage, with people dying by consuming spurious alcoholic drinks in the state where prohibition is in place.

“I informed the Home Minister about the current situation in Bihar and demanded the central government impose the president's rule in the state,” said Paswan.

"Land and mining mafias are getting protection from the state government", he claimed, adding that criminals are "ruling the roost."

Paswan leaving National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

Due to his opposition to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan left the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the 2020 state assembly elections.

Paswan's political adviser Saurabh Pandey had then written to Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, elaborating the reasons for the decision of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) to go solo in the state assembly election.

Pandey had stated that NDA partners had only offered 15 seats to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the assembly polls.

"It was not possible to fulfill the dreams of the party's founder late Ram Vilas Paswan with the seats offered to the LJP by the NDA," wrote Saurabh Pandey in the letter.

After Kumar left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chirag Paswan became more closely associated with the BJP and actively supported its candidate in the most recent by-elections in the state, leading some to believe the two parties' alliance may soon be formalized.

Paswan's party LJP back in 2005 had won 29 seats out of a total of 243 seats in the Bihar assembly, throwing a fragmented assembly and both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (U) offered him to form the government which he eventually refused.