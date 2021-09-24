Ruling Power Changed But PM Modi’s Relation With Countries Remained Strong Over Years: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, September 24, held a press conference to brief on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States. On day one of his US visit, PM Modi interacted with the CEOs of five major global companies such as Qualcomm Ventures, Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics, and First Solar. He then exchanged views on Afghanistan and COVID-19 pandemic situation with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Later had bilateral meetings with Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, and Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Speaking of PM Modi's relation with other countries' Prime Ministers, National Spokesperson of BJP, Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, stated that over the past seven years, ruling power and the head of the countries have changed but Narendra Modi's relation with each country has remained strong, aiding India's overall development.

COVID-19 and India

Speaking on COVID-19 pandemic management by the BJP-led government, Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, said, "India is succeeding in the management of COVID-19. Consider the vaccination drive on Modi's birthday where the country could administer over 2.5 core COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day."

He added, "The entire world is changing in aftermath of COVID and the impact is not just limited to the health sector but it also extends to the economy and strategic aspect. In this, India is having a very good opportunity to have another quantum jump, which we will be able to achieve under Modi's leadership."

BJP on US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge, Department of Foreign Affairs, said, "The decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan was taken during Trump's administration which was implemented now. No point in discussing what happened and we should rather focus on what needs to be done. And most likely a solution for the same will not be made during the QUAD Summit but the situation will be discussed."

Trivedi also said, "The ruling dispensation not the government in Afghanistan is not conducive to them. On the other side, Iran is there with them they don't share good relations and on the other side is Pakistan which has more Chinese influence. So, it is incumbent on the part of the US to think if all the three countries are having an uncomfortable government then at the juncture of the Persian golf which is the main gateway between Europe and Asia, a strategic position is to be considered".

PM Modi to meet Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Joe Biden on the second day of his trip to the United States to discuss the Afghanistan situation along with other bilateral issues. This will be his first meeting with Biden after he became the US President in January this year.

During the 'Quad Summit', Biden and Modi will hold meetings with the leaders of Australia and Japan, to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region concerning China's growing dominance in the world. On September 14, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement that the leaders will review progress made since their first virtual summit on March 12 and discuss regional issues of shared interests.

(Image: @BJP4INDIA/TWITTER)