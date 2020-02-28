CM Vijay Rupani Terms Claims On Rs 100 Cr Spent On Namaste Trump Event 'baseless'

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani on Friday brushed off the claims that over Rs 100 crore was spent on US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on February 24. On the last day of the three-day discussion on Governor Acharya Devvrat's address to the Assembly, the Chief Minister refuted rumours that the Gujarat government spent over Rs 100 crore for ''Namaste Trump'' event calling them "baseless." According to the CM, only Rs 12.5 crore was spent on Trump's visit.

Giving an account of the government's expenditure on the US President's visit, the Chief Minister revealed that the state government had spent only Rs 8 crore, while the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had spent Rs 4.5 crore.

He also revealed that other infrastructural expenditures like on roads and other works had been previously sanctioned by respective civic body Departments, prior to Trump's visit. Rupani assured that the infrastructural works had nothing to do with the 'Namaste Trump' event.

During the discussion at the Governor's address on the first day of the Assembly's Budget session, Congress had targeted the government alleging that the government had spent exorbitantly for Trump's visit.

Trump visited Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi. During his stay, he addressed a massive rally in Ahmedabad along with Modi followed by the grand 'Namaste Trump' event on the lines of 'Howdy Modi', visited Agra and held official meetings in New Delhi.

"We were treated very, very well and we really enjoyed it. A lot of tremendous progress was made in terms of relationship -- our relationship with India is extraordinary right now," Trump said after returning back to the US.

During Trump's visit, India and the US finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion under which 30 military helicopters will be procured from two American defence majors for the Indian armed forces.

