Russia-Ukraine War: BJP's Vijayvargiya Backs Centre's Stance; 'Kyiv Never Supported India'

Amid disappointment in some quarters over India's reluctance to condemn Russia for attacking Ukraine, BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya backed the Centre's stance. He contended that Ukraine would not have adopted an antagonist position vis-à-vis Russia if it was not egged on by the US and NATO.

Lauding India's stance on the ongoing war, he stressed that war is not a solution for any problem. In a veiled justification of India abstaining from voting on two recent resolutions at the United Nations Security Council, the BJP leader highlighted that Ukraine had never supported India on the global forums.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Kailash Vijayvargiya opined, "From the beginning, it is our belief that a war is not a solution to any problem. A problem is solved by dialogue. When the war happened, PM talked to Putin and reportedly said that war is not a solution to the problem and pressed for a dialogue. I do not know what Putin said in response."

He affirmed, "Everyone can sympathize with Ukraine as it is a small country and Russia has invaded it. But if you look at the relationship between Ukraine and India until now, Ukraine has never supported India and Russia has always supported India. On the global stage, Russia was standing with India when the nuclear tests were conducted when Vajpayee was the PM."

Ukraine's stance on matters involving India

Vijayvargiya's remarks on Ukraine's lack of support for India are backed by several instances in the past. For example, Ukraine had opposed the nuclear tests conducted by India in 1998, flagging concerns that such actions could aggravate tensions in the South Asian region.

As per Ministry of Information & Broadcasting's senior advisor Kanchan Gupta, Ukraine had consistently taken an anti-India stance including the seeking of UN intervention in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Moreover, he also revealed that Ukraine had sold military equipment to Pakistan, which is used against India.

You take consistent anti-India position at UN.

You vote for UNSC sanctions against India after 1998 nuclear tests.

You push for UN intervention on Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.

You sell military equipment to Pakistan to use against India.

Yet you want India’s help.

🤐 — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) February 25, 2022

Explaining the reason for India abstaining from voting on the resolution to refer the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, the country's permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, expressed concern about the safety of stranded citizens.

He noted, "Our evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings. It is important to maintain an uninterrupted and predictable movement of people. It is an urgent humanitarian necessity that must be immediately addressed."