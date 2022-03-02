Russia-Ukraine War: Union Minister Asks Oppn To 'introspect' Over Politicising Evacuation

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed the Opposition over the alleged delay in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine while receiving the students who arrived from the war-hit country under Operation Ganga. Welcoming the 251 students from Ukraine on Air India flight the Union Minister told ANI that the government was fulfiling its duty while questioning the previous govt of what they did when such a situation arrived. He further added this was not the first time that India was in such an emergency and that the Opposition should stop blaming and start introspecting.

Union Min attacks Oppn for politicising evacuation of Indians

Gajendra Shekhawat said, "The government is doing its duty. Even before this, there have been governments in the country for many decades and such situations have come up many times in the world. Opposition leaders should introspect had they performed in the past when they were in power. It would not be possible to find political ground only by criticizing. When you had the opportunity, what did you do for the people of the country? You should have thought and acted on this."

The Union Minister exuded confidence in the Centre and ensured that the government will not rest until every Indian was brought back safely to their homeland. He further quoted late Sushma Swaraj about government will bring you back "even if you are stuck on the moon" and said that the present government has the same vision and is working to ensure safe evacuation.

Praising PM Modi and Operation Ganga, the Union Min said, "This is the Narendra Modi government, whether Indians are trapped in Ukraine, or in Yemen or whether Indians are in trouble in any other country of the world, our government will always stand with them. Today I would like to remember former External Affairs Minister Late Sushma Swaraj, who once in a tweet said that if India's son is on the moon and holds a blue passport, I will bring him out. Every BJP leader believes in this vision and passion under the leadership of PM Modi."

Operation Ganga

Government sources said that 31 evacuation flights would be operated to neighbouring countries of Ukraine, bringing around 6,300 Indians stranded in the war-torn country. Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and the Indian Air Force will operate the flights as part of Operation Ganga, according to PTI. The Foreign Ministry stated that six flights under Operation Ganga have left for India in the previous 24 hours. On the other hand, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that around 2,000 Indians have returned to their motherland with another 4,000-5,000 on the way.