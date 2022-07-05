Russia's Ambassador To India Says 'New Delhi Doesn't Support Attempts To Isolate Moscow'

Russia’s ambassador to India Denis Alipov on July 5 said in an interview that India does not support attempts to isolate Russia in multilateral forums and is critical of the West's wish to reduce the international agenda to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with the Russian government news outlet Sputnik, when asked if the anti-Russian sanctions affected the cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi, Denis Alipov replied, "The partnership between Russia and India rests on a deep strategic foundation, drawing its strengths not only from strong historical roots but also on a coinciding vision of the future world order. As you see, the external conjunction is incapable of affecting our relations in any meaningful way. We have regularly seen evidence of this in statements by the Indian leadership in recent months."

"We are grateful to New Delhi for its objective assessment of the Ukrainian events. Clearly, they understand the background of the present geopolitical and geo-economic situation and the forced nature of Russia's actions in Ukraine. They see the destructive role of illegitimate restrictions in the genesis of the present global food and energy crisis, the responsibility for which the West seeks to place entirely on our country," he added.

Further stating that India is not in favour of the sanctions imposed on Moscow by several countries, Alipov stated, "India does not support attempts to isolate Russia in multilateral forums and is critical of the West's wish to reduce the international agenda to the conflict in question, ignoring other key global and regional problems, which the West itself has exacerbated significantly. The pressure exerted by the West, aggressively imposing its conditions about who one can and cannot be friends with, causes the rejection of such diktat."

Russia's Vladimir Putin Briefs PM Modi On War With Ukraine

This comes four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation on July 1, as per the agreement made between both the leaders during the 14th BRICS Summit which was convened from June 23 to 24. Taking to Twitter, Russian Embassy in India stated that Putin briefed PM Modi on the ongoing Ukraine war where the Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in the favour of dialogue and diplomacy. At the request of PM Modi, Putin also elaborated on the key aspects of the Russian special military operation, emphasising the dangerous and provocative nature of the line of the Kyiv regime and its Western patrons aimed at escalating the crisis and disrupting efforts to resolve it politically and diplomatically.

Amid the war, the current state of affairs in the global food market was also touched upon. The Russian President drew attention to the systemic mistakes made by a number of states, which led to the disruption of the entire architecture of the free trade of food products and provoked a significant increase in their cost. Putin asserted that Illegitimate sanctions against Russia have exacerbated an already difficult situation. The same factors had a negative impact on the global energy market, he further said. At the same time, Putin stressed that Russia has been and remains a reliable producer and supplier of grain, fertilisers, and energy carriers, including the Indian partners.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi