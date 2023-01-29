S Jaishankar Calls Out Western Media's Hypocrisy; 'These Adjectives Are Only For Us'

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister (EAM), called out western media for its hypocrisy and said publications will refer to the Union government as a Hindu Nationalist government but won't use the expression Christian Nationalist for governments in Europe or the United States. "Foreign newspapers will always use words like Hindu Nationalist government for India, but for America and Europe, they will not say Christian Nationalist government. These adjectives are only for us," he said.

The Union Minister further said India is evolving and there is a lot of enthusiasm in it and the world can witness it through G-20. "India is changing now, there is a lot of enthusiasm and positivity. Through G-20, the world can see a lot of changes in it."

'Not right for me to speak about Indus Water Treaty publicly'

On the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), S Jaishankar said it is a technical matter and it wouldn't be appropriate for him to speak publicly about what is happening in Pakistan. "It will not be right for me to speak publicly about what is happening in Pakistan. This is a technical matter. Indus Commissioners of both countries will talk about the Indus Water Treaty."

India issues notice to Pakistan seeking modifications in Indus Water Treaty

India sent a notice to Pakistan on January 25 seeking modifications in the Indus Water Treaty (IWT). The IWT is a water-distribution pact which was signed on September 19, 1960, between India and Pakistan, arranged and negotiated by the World Bank, to use the water available in the Indus River and its tributaries.

The notice was issued to Pakistan by respective commissioners for Indus waters to initiate the process of bringing modifications into the treaty. As per sources, India said the notice for changes was sent to Pakistan giving it an opportunity to enter into intergovernmental negotiations within 90 days to rectify the material breach of IWT.