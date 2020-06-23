Jaishankar Serves Russia, China Reminder Of India's WW2 Role; 'helped Both Your Countries'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday joined his Chinese and Russian counterparts at a virtual conference of the India-China-Russia RIC trilateral. While delivering the opening remarks, S Jaishankar spoke about India's contribution to the Second World War and how India also helped China and Russia by keeping the supply chains open. He said that India has not been given due recognition for its role and the "historical injustice" has stood uncorrected over the last 75 years.

'India made a significant contribution'

The External Affairs Minister said, "We welcome this special RIC meeting of the foreign ministers to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the conclusion of the Second World War as well as the foundation of the United Nations. The victory over Nazism and Fascism was achieved through sacrifices across nations. India made a significant contribution with 2.3 million of its citizens on the arms and 14 million more participating in war production."

"Indian blood was shed at the battlefields of the world from Tobruk, El-Alamein, Montecasino to Singapore, Kohima and Borneo. We helped keep supply chains open to both your countries - one across the Persian corridor and the other across the Himalayan hump. If Indian personnel were conferred the order of the red star, the medical mission led by Doctor Kotnis was a legend in China. So tomorrow, when our military contingent marches through, it would be an affirmation of the difference that we made.," he added.

'Historical injustice has stood uncorrected'

S Jaishankar stated that the political circumstances of that era did not give due recognition to India and this "historical injustice has stood uncorrected over the last 75 years even when the world has changed." Therefore, on this moment, on this occasion, it is important for the world to realize both, the contribution India made and the need to rectify the past, he further stated.

"Leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way. Respecting international law, recognising legitimate interest of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good is the only way to build a durable world order. This special meeting reiterates our belief in time-tested principles of international relations, but the challenge today is not of concepts and norms but equally of their practice," the External Affairs Minister said. He thanked Russia for inviting India to participate in this meeting.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of New Delhi's frayed ties with Beijing over the Galwan Valley clashes. As the June 15 incident triggered fears of a fresh confrontation between troops of India and China, Russia is learnt to have reached out to both the countries, urging them to resolve the border row through talks.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for Russia on a three-day visit to attend a military parade in Moscow on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Russian people in the Second World War.

(With PTI inputs)