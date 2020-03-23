EAM S Jaishankar Connects With Sri Lanka's FM, Reviews SAARC-COVID-19 Summit Decisions

As coronavirus threat continues to grip the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar apprised about his interaction with Sri Lanka's foreign minister Dinesh Gunawardena on SAARC-COVID Summit decisions. With India leading the battle against the global pandemic Coronavirus (COVID19), Prime Minister Modi, on March 15, addressed a video conference with the SAARC nations to share efforts and issues as the seven countries battle the pandemic.

The video conference was led by PM Modi and was attended by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Maldives President Ibrahim Solih, Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's assistant - Dr Zafar Mirza. PM Modi highlighted the SAARC's ancient ties and said that 'we must work and succeed together'.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar stated that the disruptions caused by coronavirus are being addressed by the neighboring countries.

Just spoke to FM @DCRGunawardena of #SriLanka. Reviewed follow-up to the #SAARC-COVID Summit decisions. As good neighbours, we work closely to address the #COVID disruptions. Look forward to keeping in touch. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 23, 2020

READ: SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website to share info on coronavirus

PM Modi announces COVID-19 Emergency fund

Taking the initiative to battle the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), PM Modi, during the SAARC video conference had announced setting up of a common 'COVID-19 emergency fund' and pledged $10 million as India's contribution to it. "I propose we create a COVID-19 emergency fund. This could be based on a voluntary contribution for all of us. India can start with an initial offer of USD 10 million and any one of us can use this fund for battling COVID19. We are assembling a Rapid action team of doctors in India along with testing kits to be on standby at your disposal if required," the PM said.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: All domestic airlines shut,19 states & UTs under lockdown

READ: Reliance sets up India's first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai

READ: MASSIVE: All domestic commercial airlines to cease operation from midnight on 24 March