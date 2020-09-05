S Jaishankar Equates Mahabharata Analogy To Diplomacy, Says 'There Is A Lot Of Learning'

Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar spoke about equating the Mahabharata analogy in his new book - ‘The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World’. Jaishankar in the book has mentioned that India has had to struggle mightily to gain influence in a domain that could have come more easily earlier as its foreign policy carries "three major burdens" from its past -- Partition, Delayed economic reforms, and Prolonged exercise of the nuclear option.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants to Know' and highlighted how the country has gone back to its roots. He further pointed out similarities in Mahabharata and the diplomacy today, stating that every conceivable concept in International Relations and Politics is present in both.

"Let me back up a bit. I actually refer to what George Stanham wrote about India. If you look at the Mahabharata, every conceivable concept in International Relations and Politics and Strategies, the balance of power is there, the concept of frenemies, the regime changes, the nonalignment is there to various degrees. There is a lot of learning out there. In India, we use examples from Mahabharata in our daily conversation," said Dr. S Jaishankar.

"My point is that while we do this, we have not gotten the world sufficiently invested in our past, for them to make that effort. So today, the metaphor, similes, and analogy of this country have changed and have gone to the roots," he added.

EAM on LAC faceoff

Breaking his silence on the events on August 29-30 when the Indian Army pre-empted Chinese incursions at Ladakh's Pangong Lake, he said that India responded to ensure positions of strategic importance were not occupied by China.

"Since April-May we have got a large amassing of Chinese troops at the LAC which is not in accordance with the agreements we have with them dating back to 1993. Typically in the past, when we have had problems on the border the two sides build around it. This time it was different as they came in a very large number on a much broader front. We had a number of faceoffs of which one turned very violent and people got killed on both sides. These developments suggested at attempts to change the status quo unilaterally," said Jaishankar.

