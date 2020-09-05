S Jaishankar On Becoming External Affairs Minister: 'Not Something I Remotely Expected'

Recollecting his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed that he had first met PM Modi in China in 2011. The EAM revealed that he was very impressed with Narendra Modi's conduct during his visit and the clarity he had in his mind. Jaishankar also expressed that he was 'surprised' when PM Modi asked him to join his cabinet as the EAM.

Speaking to Arnab Goswami at the Nation Wants To Know on Saturday, S Jaishankar said, "I met him (Narendra Modi) in China in 2011 when I was the ambassador. When you are in the embassy, you have several visitors. I was very struck, to me it was one of the most meticulously planned visits. I was very struck with the detailing of the visit. When he arrived, we went into the briefing. He asked about a lot of issues. We had certain political issues, if I remember right, it was about staple visas. Some of our jewellers from Gujarat had been arrested and detained in China. He was very clear. He wanted a briefing and wanted to know the national position so that he gets in line. I was left very impressed."

The External Affairs Minister also recollected his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his reaction to when he was asked to be a part of the cabinet. Jaishankar informed that he was 'surprised' when PM Modi asked him to be the EAM and instead he was actually preparing for his book. "It was not something I expected. I was actually working on this book. I was preparing to move into the corporal world. Just before the swearing-in, the PM asked me to come and see him and then he informed me. To say I was surprised, would be an understatement," Jaishankar said.

Providing an insider's perspective on India's relation with China amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), S Jaishankar said that both countries can co-exist. Explaining the situation at the border that led to the violent clash at Galwan on June 15, he said that China attempted to unilaterally change the status quo. He observed that India and China have to talk at the ground level, diplomatic level, and political level to settle matters but highlighted that the principles of the settlement must be honoured by both sides.

