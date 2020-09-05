S Jaishankar Waxes Eloquent On Strength Of India-US Ties, Certain Of 'bipartisan Support'

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the US-India relationship will continue to grow irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming US Presidential election.

Acknowledging that the Indian government shared a good relationship with the Trump administration, he said that the country needed to get the best out of any world situation. He exuded confidence in the strength of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remarked, “First of all, we have got along very well with Trump and his administration. Frankly, there is nothing we need to be defensive about. It is in India’s interest that we get the best out of any world situation. A lot of it revolves around the American presidency. An Indian Foreign Minister or any sensible Indian for that matter would say that this is the administration of the day and the President. Let me see how our interests are best advanced.”

“There is politics in both countries. There is policy in both countries. Very often policy and politics run into each other. Because the political edge is much sharper, they (commentators) suggest to you that your options are less, you have made a mistake. I see a lot of this as politics. I have every confidence in the strength of this relationship and in the fact that we have both bipartisan and non-partisan support for it,” he added.

‘We deal with both parties’

During the interview, Jaishankar elaborated on the fact that India enjoyed support from both Republicans and Democrats. To buttress his point, he pointed out that Barack Obama was the first US President to grace the Republic Day function. Moreover, the EAM recalled that the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s community meeting at San Jose. He also highlighted that the PM’s address to the US Congress was a result of a bipartisan invitation.

Jaishankar opined, “Please bear in mind, President Obama came to India as the first American President at the Republic Day. If I were to go back earlier, you have seen that India-US relations are very strong structural drivers. Which is why even when governments are in transition at both ends, actually the relationship has kept growing. We deal with both parties. In America, there is a separation of power. There is a Congress. In fact, right now, the House is controlled by the Democrats. So, someone like Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She attended the Prime Minister’s community meetings in the USA- she attended the San Jose one. The Prime Minister has addressed the American Congress which was a bipartisan invitation.”

