Shiv Sena Shreds BJP 'olive Branch' To Ally Again; Asks About 'selfish & Fraud Sena' Claim

Responding to Maharahstra BJP's statement that they are open to an alliance with Shiv Sena if the latter terminates its association with Congress and NCP before completion of its 5-year-term, Shiv Sena has slammed the saffron party. In its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena has asked how is BJP ready to ally with it if they have their allegation of 'selfish and fraud Sena' is true.

The Sena mouthpiece took a dig at BJP president Chandrakant Patil and said that when attempts of horse-trading and bid to topple the elected government fails, then leaders tend to panic. It said that it is due to this 'panic mode' that Patil is extending olive branch to Sena. Shiv Sena has also attacked BJP chief JP Nadda stating that he said he would not ally with those who 'backstabbed' them but his party member is extending an olive branch. Therefore, Sena said that it seems there is no clarity and discussion within the BJP about their move.

This comes a day after the Maharashtra BJP extended in what can be seen as its final olive branch to ruling party Shiv Sena saying that if they were ready to come back to the NDA fold they would agree to form an alliance with them again in the state. State BJP President Chandrakant Patil while speaking exclusively to Republic TV said that while they were open to an alliance with the Shiv Sena if they wanted to come back, they would fight the next election alone.

Patil also put forward a caveat to Sena saying that they would only agree to form the government if the party gave up the support of Aghadi members NCP and Congress before their 5-year-term ends. However, placing final onus on the Central leaders, he said that Maharashtra BJP was open to the idea, but high-command would take the decision.

READ | Maharashtra BJP still open to ally with Shiv Sena but will fight next election solo: Patil

'Topple my govt right now': CM Uddhav's dare

Earlier, in an interview with Sanjay Raut, executive editor of Saamana, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dared the Opposition to topple his government. When asked about Operation Lotus, CM Uddhav said: "What are you waiting for? Topple my government right now while I am giving this interview? You say the MVA government is formed against the democratic principles but when you topple it, is it democracy?"

READ | Mumbai's recovery soars to 76% with 2467 new recoveries as city sees lowest 1-day rise

"The future of my government is not in the hands of the Opposition. The steering is in my hands. A three-wheeler is a vehicle of poor people. The other two are sitting behind," Thackeray said exuding confidence in MVA. "If my government is a three-wheeler, it is moving in a proper direction, why should you have stomach ache?" he added making a veiled attack at the opposition BJP.

READ | Mumbai: 57% slum and 16% non-slum residents exposed to COVID reveals BMC serosurvey study

Slamming allegations against his absence from Mantralaya, he said that with the advancement in technology he was able to hold review meetings from his home and that those who don't grasp this technology were unfortunate. Taking an apparent dig at Devendra Fadnavis' extensive Maharashtra visit, he further hit out, "While you travel to a place, you only cover one district. By reviewing from one place, it saves time of travelling. Why not travel by bullock carts? Why travel by plane? If you are not using technology, then discard it."

READ | Raj Thackeray demands CM Uddhav to order power companies to reduce bills; threatens action