Sabarmati Ashram Project: Gehlot Accuses Centre, Gujarat Govt Of 'erasing Gandhi's Legacy'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, August 27, opposed the Gujarat government's proposed Rs 1200-crore project of redeveloping the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and urged the government to keep the Ashram in its original form. In a series of tweets, he alleged that the Central and the state government are trying to "erase" the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by "tampering" with its basic structure.

Gehlot tweeted, "The decision of the Central Government and the Government of Gujarat to destroy the original form of Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and modernize it is completely wrong. This decision is being criticized not only in India but all over the world. With this decision, the simplicity and purity of Sabarmati Ashram will come to an end".

CM Gehlot said modernizing the ashram's insfrastucture would be "contrary to the originality of Mahatama Gandhi's life".

केन्द्र सरकार एवं गुजरात सरकार द्वारा अहमदाबाद के साबरमती आश्रम के मूल स्वरूप को खत्म कर इसे आधुनिक बनाने का फैसला पूरी तरह गलत है। भारत ही नहीं दुनियाभर में इस फैसले की आलोचना हो रही है। इस फैसले से साबरमती आश्रम की सादगी एवं शुचिता खत्म हो जाएगी।

In another tweet, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "Mahatma Gandhi devoted his whole life with simplicity in the fight for freedom and in the service of humanity. Creating state-of-the-art and luxury infrastructure in the ashram of the Mahatma, who lives a simple life, is contrary to the originality of his life. Bapu's thoughts and principles are reflected in Sabarmati Ashram".

He further claimed, "The government is trying to erase the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by tampering with its basic structure. All the intellectuals have expressed their opposition to this by writing a letter to the central government."

CM Gehlot appealed to the central government and said, "I again appeal to the Central Government not to tamper with the original form of Sabarmati Ashram. Instead of trying to earn money from it, let it be the center of contemplation".

CM Ashok Gehlot accuses Centre of destroying Ashram's dignity

Earlier on August 9, 2021, CM Ashok Gehlot had tweeted, "Destroying the sanity and dignity of Sabarmati Ashram is a disrespect to our father of the Nation. Prime Minister Sh. @narendramodi ji must intervene and reconsider the decision and protect the historical Ashram".

He had termed the Gujarat government's decision to make make a museum by demolishing Sabarmati Ashram as "shocking and uncalled for".

Explaining the significance of retaining the originality of the Ashram, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "People come to visit this holy site to see how Gandhi ji lived a simple life & yet orchestrated an enormous freedom movement by taking every section of society, particularly at a time when society was extremely divided. He has spent 13 years of his valuable life in the Ashram".

Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Mondi's intervention in the Ashram modification matter, Ashok Gehlot said, "Destroying the sanity and dignity of the ashram is a disrespect to our father of the Nation. It seems that the decision is driven by a political motive to change everything that is related to Gandhiji. Any such action will go down in the history and generations to come will not forgive those who tried to destroy our rich heritage, culture and traditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji must intervene and reconsider the decision and protect the historical Ashram".

