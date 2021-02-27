Sachin Pilot Addresses 'Kisan Mahapanchyats' With Gehlot - 1st Since His Failed Rebellion

Patching up their bitter rivalry ahead of the upcoming bypolls in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot and ex-Deputy CM Sachi Pilot on Saturday, addressed two massive Mahapanchayats at Sridungargarh (Bikaner) and Matrukundia (Chittorgarh). Moreover, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra too addressed the rallies. Bypolls to Sujangarh (Churu), Sahada (Bhilwara), Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Rajsamand assembly seats are to be held soon.

Agri laws against farmers, middle class: Pilot

Pilot-Gehlot slam Farm Laws

Pilot has been touring Rajasthan, addressing several large 'Kisan Mahapanchayats', rallying the farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. Pilot said the Centre’s agricultural laws are not only anti-farmer but also against people from the middle class and they will force the government to withdraw these. A three-point resolution was passed in the “mahapanchayat” in Chaksu town, demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws, legislation to ensure the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and the rollback of the hike in fuel prices.

Similarly, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the Centre of being stubborn, saying it is not ready to listen to farmers protesting against its contentious farm laws in harsh weather for the past three months. Gehlot also alleged that democracy in the country is under threat with the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and other agencies working under pressure. He said the state government brought bills to counter the three farm laws but the Governor has not forwarded these to the President.

Centre stubborn, not ready to listen to farmers: Gehlot

Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's successful rebellion against the erstwhile Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government in March, his peer Sachin Pilot too staged a rebellion in July, flying off to Delhi with 18 MLAs. Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to him in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. The Gehlot goverment was thrown into jeopardy as Congress' numbers reduced to 88, with the Speaker immediately issuing disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly. Congress later relieved Pilot of his ministries as well as posts as PCC chief and Deputy CM.

Centre caps vaccine doses at Rs 250 at pvt hospitals; free of charge at govt centres

The political saga reached the Rajasthan High Court as Pilot and his MLAs challenged their disqualification - with the HC ordering maintaining the 'status quo'. With Gehlot managing to maintain his flock while Congress top brass - Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel - held talks with Pilot and his miffed MLAs, Pilot was successfully brought back into the party's fold. The Gehlot government then won the confidence motion in the Assembly, cutting Pilot to size.

2020 Highlights: Justice for Nirbhaya to NEP & Delhi riots to Recession, here's a recap