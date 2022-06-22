Sachin Pilot Alleges 'Cong Targeted For Being Vocal Against BJP' Amid Rahul's ED Misery

On June 22, Congress leader Sachin Pilot slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, saying that the Congress party is being targeted for being vocal against the BJP, in relation to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

While claiming that the ED investigation is politically motivated he said, "Those in power are targeting the dissidents. It is clearly a politically motivated move. It is not just about Mrs Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, but the entire Opposition. The Congress leadership is being targeted because they have been vocal against the BJP."

They come and attack through the agencies- the Income Tax, CBI, ED. It is common knowledge that they have become tools of the party in power." he added.

Pilot further went on to mention the attack of the Delhi Police on the Congress leaders on June 15 stating that the act was extremely condemnable. He said, "In an act of absolute 'goondaism' by Delhi police at the stance of the government, they entered the congress office and beat up workers. This is criminal trespass. Their 'goondaism' has reached its zenith. This won't be tolerated and will be accounted for."

Rahul Gandhi to not receive any further summons after 5 rounds of grilling

After former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was summoned again on Tuesday, June 21, for the fifth round of questioning in the alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, Republic TV has now learnt that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will not send any further summons to Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the ED in connection with the case but was given time until June 23 due to her illness. Gandhi was discharged from the hospital on Monday after treatment for COVID-related complications.

The ED is investigating Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's role in Young Indian Ltd's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), the company that ran the National Herald newspaper. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi together hold a 76% stake in Young Indian. The interrogation comes as a part of the probe to ascertain the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

(With inputs from ANI)