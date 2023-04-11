Last Updated:

Sachin Pilot Fasts Against Corruption And Gehlot Govt; 'anti-party', Says Cong | 5 Points

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachini Pilot is holding a hunger strike today, despite stern warnings from his party.

Ronit Singh
Rajasthan Congress leader and chief ministerial hopeful, Sachin Pilot has started his hunger strike, despite stern warnings from his party. Taking strong objection to Pilot's one-day fast, AICC Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said any such protest against the Congress government will amount to 'anti-party activity' and will go against the interest of the party. 

Pilot on Sunday, while addressing a press meeting, called out the Ashok Gehlot government for inaction against corruption during BJP's Vasundhara Raje regime in the state. In a strong reply, Randhawa said, "Pilot's day-long fast is against the party's interests. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in party forums instead of in the media and public." Despite warnings, know why Pilot is firm on holding the hunger strike today.  

Why is Pilot going against the party & holding fast? 

  1. Sachin Pilot was one of the key faces of Rajasthan Congress who piloted the party's campaign in 2018 assembly polls with hopeful of getting the state's top position if his party emerges victorious. However, AICC leadership brought Ashok Gehlot to the climax and offered Pilot the role to become his deputy. However, he left the position in 2020 and since then, the Gehlot-Pilot partnership is on the verge of collapse. 
  2. Citing the reason for the one-day hunger strike, Pilot called out the Rajasthan Government led by Gehlot for not taking action against corruption activities during the previous BJP government. 
  3. Pilot has also claimed that Congress came to power in Rajasthan by promising the voters of stern action against BJP leaders who have carried out corrupt activities. "I wrote a letter to CM Gehlot and explained that it is high time that we must fulfil our promises made to the people of the state," he said during the press conference organised on Sunday. 
  4. According to Pilot, he wrote the first letter in this regard to Gehlot on March 28, 2022, a year ago, but received no response. He again sent a letter on November 2, 2022, where he mentioned that it is time to probe the allegations that Congress levelled against the BJP government after coming to power in Rajasthan. However, neither he received any response, nor any such action was carried out against the BJP. 
  5. Sources close to Pilot have confirmed that during his protest against graft under the BJP regime, he will not target his Congress party leaders and the current Congress government. During the protest, thousands of Pilot supporters are likely to participate. 

