Sachin Pilot Fasts Against Corruption And Gehlot Govt; 'anti-party', Says Cong | 5 Points

Rajasthan Congress leader and chief ministerial hopeful, Sachin Pilot has started his hunger strike, despite stern warnings from his party. Taking strong objection to Pilot's one-day fast, AICC Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said any such protest against the Congress government will amount to 'anti-party activity' and will go against the interest of the party.

Pilot on Sunday, while addressing a press meeting, called out the Ashok Gehlot government for inaction against corruption during BJP's Vasundhara Raje regime in the state. In a strong reply, Randhawa said, "Pilot's day-long fast is against the party's interests. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in party forums instead of in the media and public." Despite warnings, know why Pilot is firm on holding the hunger strike today.

Jaipur | Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot will observe a day-long fast at today calling for 'action on corruption' during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government pic.twitter.com/7I6jC5nAmD — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 11, 2023

Why is Pilot going against the party & holding fast?