Sachin Pilot Breaks Silence On 'Red Diary' Controversy; Says We Are 'united'

Breaking his silence on the ‘Red Diary’ controversy for the first time since sacked Congress minister and former Sainik Kalyan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha claimed that it contained details of financial irregularities, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday, “The red diary episode is a conspiracy hatched by the BJP.”

Backing the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led Congress, Pilot said, “BJP has nothing against us that’s why they are conspiring. Our party is united and we will work together and win the election again.”

The Red Diary controversy

Gudha on July 24 came down heavily on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Gudha leveled a series of charges against the state government.

“I had proof of all the shady business being done in this government. I had information about all the financial details of this government. Why were they afraid of it? I had details of ₹100-150 crore business of this government,” said Gudha breaking down and wiping his tears.

With a sullen face, Gudha claimed the ‘Red Diary’ had details of the alleged corruption cases. He added that the state was witnessing a wave of crimes against women.

Pilot on Manipur violence

Speaking on the Manipur incident, Pilot demanded a statement from the Central government. “The entire country is witness, it is the Central govt’s responsibility to give a statement on the Manipur incident. A meaningful discussion should be done. Today, 85 days have passed, yet there are no answers...We are saddened by the conduct of the Manipur & Central govt...PM Modi should make a statement,” he stated.