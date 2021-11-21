Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has expressed satisfaction with the cabinet expansion, calling it a balanced decision and a step in the right direction ahead of the 2023 elections. At least 15 Congress MLAs are set to be sworn in as ministers in the Ashok Gehlot-led government on Sunday at 4 PM - five of which belong to the Sachin Pilot camp. However, Pilot's role in the government remains unclear.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Congress leader said he would be willing to take on any role assigned by the party high command, whether it is in the state of the rest of the country. Maintaining that the party is not divided into many factions, he expressed confidence that the Congress would return to power in the next elections.

The Congress leader praised the decision to recognise the backward class, the minorities, tribals as well as women in the new cabinet as a balanced one.

"The new list of cabinet ministers finalised by the high command has been welcomed by all. All backward communities, tribals, and minorities as well as women have been given ample recognition. I think it is a positive development and a balanced decision. We are on our way to the 2023 elections," said Pilot, hours before the swearing-in ceremony.

Touting that Congress will win again in 2023, Pilot said that he will take up any responsibility decided by the High Command.

A total of 15 Congress MLAs are set to be sworn in as ministers on Sunday at 4 PM, including 5 from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp.

List of MLAs who have secured ministerial berths in Rajasthan Cabinet:

Hemaram Choudhary Murari Lal Meena Zahida Khan Rajendra Singh Gudha Brijendra Ola Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya Shakuntala Rawat Govind Ram Meghwal Mahesh Joshi Ramlal Jat Vishvendra Singh Mamta Bhupesh Tikaram Juli Ramesh Meena Bhajanlal Jatav

Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola will take oath as ministers of state, while others will be inducted as cabinet ministers. In a last-ditch attempt to pacify all 'camps', CM Gehlot had made all cabinet ministers resign on Saturday and submitted a new list of cabinet ministers to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

