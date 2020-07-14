Sachin Pilot In Plot To Topple Gehlot Govt; Owes Rise To Sonia-Rahul's Goodwill: Congress

In a breaking development, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in a press briefing announced that Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has been sacked from the post of the Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President. Vishvender Singh, Ramesh Meena and Deepender Shekhawat who were ministers in Rajasthan cabinet have also been removed from the post for siding with Pilot. The developments come after the second Congress Legislative Party Meeting which was held on Tuesday in the wake of the political upheaval in the Rajasthan government. Congress has iterated that they have the numbers and the government is stable.

Targeting BJP amid the situation, he said that Pilot and his ministers have been plotting against Congress by colluding with BJP. Despite Congress making repeated attempts to reach out to him for addressing his grievances, Sachin Pilot has chosen to not attend the CLP meeting.

#WATCH: I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable: RS Surjewala, Congress #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/yopWWJ32Cg — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Govind Singh Dotasra, currently holding the Education Ministry portfolio in the Rajasthan cabinet, has been appointed as the State Congress Chief. Whereas Ganesh Gogra, an MLA, has been given the post of the Rajasthan Youth Congress chief, said Surjewala.

Meanwhile, a statement was issued by Vishvender Singh, Ramesh Meena, Deepender Shekhawat about their stand.

"We have for years worked with dedication, devotion and service towards the party. And we are taking a stand to protect our dignity and self-respect at a time when our leader is threatened with notices from the SOG under the charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy. This is unprecedented in Indian democracy and the Congress party, for whom we have toiled with sweat and blood," said the ministers in the statement.

"Under the leadership of Shri Sachin Pilot, we have made every effort in the past 6 years to strengthen the party and bring it to power in Rajasthan at a time when it had been reduced to an insignificant number in the state assembly. Public humiliation of our leader Mr Pilot is something that is totally unacceptable to us, and those responsible for meeting out this treatment need to be made accountable. We are seeking to restore our self-respect and are not clamouring for any posts and positions contrary to false reports in the media. We have been senior members of the party for many years and have held many positions within the party and government and are not lured by inducements," the statement by the ministers added.

Congress warned Pilot

In the first CLP meet on Monday, a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was passed. The resolution said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Congress hasn't managed to tide over claims that Gehlot's numbers from the CLP meeting are dangerously low.

Earlier. Congress in-charge for the state Avinash Pande had said that the party was giving 'a second chance' to Pilot adding that he expects all the MLAs to join in. However, Pilot's move to not attend the meet shows he is unmoved by Congress' offers and the Rajasthan chaos is a long-drawn battle.

29 calls in two days

This comes even as senior leaders of the party have made as many as 29 calls to Deputy CM and party's state chief Sachin Pilot in the last two days, sources said. Although frantic calls have been made, sources have informed that Pilot has held his grounds. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra has dilled Pilot four times in the last two days, former party president Rahul Gandhi has called him once and KC Venugopal has called him three times.