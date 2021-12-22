Sachin Pilot Croons 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan' In Viral Video; Netizens Go All Praise

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, on Tuesday, took to his Twitter handle to share a video of himself crooning to the iconic song, Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan, from the movie Mera Naam Joker. The clip has taken the internet by storm, garnering over two lakh views. The viral clip is from a private event that was held in Jaipur.

In the short video, Sachin Pilot can be seen standing on a stage with a few people. The politician had a microphone in his hand and sang several lines of the song from the iconic 1970 movie, Mera Naam Joker, starring Raj Kapoor and Simi Garewal. As Pilot started singing Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan, he was joined by others present in the crowd.

Sharing the short clip from the event, Sachin Pilot penned the lyrics of the song, "Jeena yahan, marna yahan, iske siva jaana kahan." Twitterati, who seemed quite impressed with his voice, flooded the comments section with their reactions. A netizen complimented him and wrote, "Good voice Sachin Ji," while another commented, "Your voice is so sweet."

Hope to see one day you as CM of Rajasthan — Chaman Varshney (@ChamanVarshney1) December 21, 2021

वाह....अद्भुत — ✋Imran partapgarhi fan club✋💎 (@Nadeemp61505390) December 21, 2021

वाह बहुत बेहतरीन जय हो विजय हो आप तो बहुमुखी प्रतिभा के धनी हो

So super exiilent multi talented Iconic leader of Rajasthan — Dax Dewasi (@Dikshan69451213) December 21, 2021

Sung by Mukesh, Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan was composed by Shankar Jaikishan. The legendary lyrics was penned by Shailendra and Shaily Shailendra.

Pilot denies reports of rift with Ashok Gehlot

The video clip comes at a time when Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot - a member of the Legislative Assembly from Rajasthan's Tonk - are reportedly at loggerheads in regards to the running of the Congress-led government in the state.

Pilot was persuaded to take the job of Gehlot's deputy by Rahul Gandhi after the party's victory in the 2018 Assembly polls. There have been reports of a rift between the two Congress members since then. However, Pilot has denied all the reports. The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government had faced a political crisis in the month of July in 2020 after the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs took a stand against Gehlot's leadership.

Earlier this year, Gehlot met Congres president Sonia Gandhi amid speculations of expanding his Cabinet to bring down the curtains on a protracted power tussle with Pilot that has been a concern as the party struggles to quell internal squabbles across various states.

(Image: @SachinPilot/Instagram/@movie_man_blogger/Twitter)