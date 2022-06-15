Sachin Pilot Detained By Delhi Police Amid Congress' Protest Over Rahul Gandhi's ED Summon

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained by Delhi police amid massive protest over former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third day in the National Herald #FreedomStruggleForProfit scam case.

As soon as Pilot was detained, Congress workers who were present along with him started raising the slogan 'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' (Long live Sachin Pilot). He was taken into custody along with party workers from outside the Congress headquarters and is currently being held at Narela Police station. However, the reason behind his detention is still not known.

#WATCH Congress leader Sachin Pilot detained by police amid protests by party workers over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case#Delhi pic.twitter.com/smlKTJ62hS — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Congress workers and supporters have been carrying out protests across the nation against ED's summons to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. On Tuesday, top Congress leaders including Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, and others were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road Police Station amid intensified protests over ED action against Rahul Gandhi. Similarly, on Wednesday, the protesters were seen getting increasingly unruly across multiple cities. In the national capital, outside the ED's office, an enormous blaze was also created.

Rahul Gandhi grilled by ED for 3rd consecutive day

Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time today (June 15). The Gandhi scion is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper and was previously questioned on Monday as well as on Tuesday.

During the questioning on Day 2, Republic learnt that the Congress Member of Parliament was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited, specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them. Sources also informed Republic that the Wayanad MP was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations given by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that the questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journal Limited). The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013. The Congress has been holding dramatic protests opposing Rahul Gandhi's summons. Ironically, while speaking to Republic, a number of protesters didn't seem to know what specifically they were protesting about.

(Image: ANI)