'State Needs Stable Govt To Fulfill Promises Make To Electrolate': Cong Neta On MP Crisis

Amid the political instability in the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh govt, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that he is hopeful that the political crisis in the state will end soon. This statement from Pilot comes after around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who has accepted the resignation and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Taking to Twitter, the DyCM added that the state needs a stable government in order to fulfill the promises made to the people.

I am hopeful that the current crisis in MP ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfill the promises make to the electrolate. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 9, 2020

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the Congress party will hold a legislative party meeting on March 10. The ministers have urged him to "reconstitute the cabinet" to "foil the BJP's attempts to topple the Congress-led government in the state".

READ: BJP summons all Madhya Pradesh MLAs to Bhopal amidst speculation of a no-confidence motion

CM Kamal Nath flies to Delhi

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had flown to Delhi on Monday to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the political upheaval that his government is going through. Previously, sources had revealed that Sonia Gandhi was 'miffed' with the MP CM over the political instability that had hit the state under his rule.

Sources also revealed that Kamal Nath would be meeting party member and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia with whom he often doesn't see eye-to-eye, and who has been slightly aloof from the entire matter thus far despite some of the wantaway MLAs allegedly belonging to his camp.

READ: MLAs unhappy due to anarchy in MP Congress: BJP MLA empathises with wantaway Hardeep Dang

Scindia sets demands to Sonia Gandhi

Meanwhile, in a last-ditch attempt to pacify miffed Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sonia Gandhi had called Scindia amid the growing number of rebels in Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs, as per sources. Sources reported that Scindia has demanded both a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming polls and the post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Amidst this development, BJP is in swift action as sources report senior BJP leaders Narottam Mishra and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are currently in former BJP chief Amit Shah's residence - hinting at BJP's decision to call for a trust vote in the MP assembly. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress currently has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107.

READ: MASSIVE: 18 MP Congress MLAs in Bengaluru; BJP could move no-confidence against Kamal Nath

READ: Congress-BJP workers clash in Agar Malwa district amid political instability in MP