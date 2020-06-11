Rajasthan Dy CM Sachin Pilot Exudes Confidence Of Congress Candidates' Victory In RS Polls

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot asserted that all the MLAs of the ruling coalition were united and would ensure a comfortable victory for the two Congress candidates in the upcoming the Rajya Sabha polls. In fact, he exuded confidence that the Congress party had more than the required numbers for the majority mark. Recalling that horse-trading had taken place in other states before the RS elections, he maintained that any such attempt in Rajasthan would be futile.

While the election to three RS seats in Rajasthan was scheduled to happen on March 26, it was postponed to June 19 owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Congress has nominated KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi as its candidates for the polls.

Sachin Pilot remarked, "As you all know, the Rajya Sabha elections will be held on June 19. All India Congress Committee headed by Sonia Gandhi approved two candidates for the polls. As Congress president, I want to say that our party, coalition partners and Independents are united. We have more numbers than what is required for the majority mark. Irrespective of the rumours spread by elements, I am hopeful that our candidates will get more than required votes."

He added, "Such horse-trading has been done earlier during Rajya Sabha polls in other states. The legislators who have supported Congress since the last one and a half years are united. Irrespective of any attempt, the numbers are in our favour."

RS polls in Rajasthan

Currently, Congress has 107 MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly having a strength of 200 members. The other members include 72 legislators from BJP, 13 Independents, three from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, two each from CPI(M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party and one from RLD. As each candidate requires 51 first preference votes to win, two Congress and one BJP candidates were expected to be elected unopposed. However, BJP fielding two candidates- Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat set off alarm bells in the ruling Congress camp.

On Wednesday, Congress MLAs were moved to a resort to reportedly prevent horse-trading attempts. Mahesh Joshi, Congress' Chief Whip of the Rajasthan Assembly wrote to the chief of the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau alleging a threat to the stability of the government. He claimed that the party's MLAs and Independents were being lured to destabilise a democratically elected government. Moreover, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged that some of the Congress MLAs were offered Rs.25 crore each by BJP. As per sources, 23 of the Congress MLAs might defect to BJP.

