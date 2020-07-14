Sachin Pilot Gets Ultimatum As Congress Attempts Another CLP Meet To Solve Rajasthan Chaos

In an attempt to save Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan government, the Congress party has called for another Legislative party meeting on Tuesday 10AM, and has issued an ultimatum to Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, sources said. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi are attempting to placate Pilot, sources said that high-command has sent a message to him asking him to join Tuesday's CLP meet. Moreover, they have warned him to not complain about any future action if he misses the CLP meeting, sources said. Congress party has urged him to raise the issue at the party forum, as per sources. A similar appeal was made to him by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday after CLP meeting was deferred.

Resort politics begins

Meanwhile, the Pilot camp on Monday night released a video in which MLAs supporting him are seen at a hotel in Haryana's Manesar. Rajasthan Congress MLAs Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena among others are seen seated in the hotel's garden. The Ashok Gehlot camp also released a video in which state ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Raghu Sharma, Govind Singh Dotasra, along with MLAs Sanyam Lodha and Amin Kagzi - who attended the CLP meet on Monday - can be seen at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

READ | Sachin Pilot warns Congress & Gehlot that he and his MLAs are ready to fight for Rajasthan

1st CLP meet

This comes after Congress party called a second CLP meet after Pilot skipped the first one and stood his ground. In the first CLP meet, the CLP in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In what is seen as a categorical warning for Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, the resolution said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities.

READ | 'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' slogans raised by Pilot camp, posters put back up at party office

Rajasthan political chaos: Pilot vs Gehlot

The infighting among the Congress in Rajasthan came into the forefront when the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators, and sources said that in touch with the BJP. Sources also said that he has a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and has put out his grievances.

READ | Rajasthan govt crisis: CLP reposes faith in Gehlot, sends veiled warning to Sachin Pilot

Meanwhile, sources said that Gehlot monitored the situation from his residence in Jaipur and had gathered all the MLAs who supported him. As per sources, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contacted Pilot, breaking his silence on July 13, the state's Congress president Pilot said that not only are the MLAs with him but that they are also with the people of Rajasthan. Moreover, Pilot met with Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi, setting off alarm bells in the Congress camp.

However, after initial reports that Pilot is likely to join BJP, sources from the ruling party said that they may not be directly involved. Sachin Pilot with his loyalists may demand a floor test and would defeat the Gehlot government on the floor of the house, thus, giving time to BJP to gather support, sources said.

While it is still unclear who among Gehlot and Pilot has the majority support from the MLAs, the Bhartiya Tribal Party has issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place, hinting that the political chaos in Rajasthan is a long-drawn battle.

READ | Sachin Pilot holds ground, will not attend 2nd CLP meet; supporting MLAs lodged in Manesar