Sachin Pilot Hails Dalit, Women Inclusion In New Rajasthan Cabinet: 'No Camps In Congress'

Ahead of the cabinet rejig in Rajasthan, ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Sunday, maintained that no 'camps' existed in Congress. Addressing reporters in Jaipur, Pilot expressed satisfaction at the Congress High command's choice of ministers, Pilot said that cabinet expansion truly reflected the diversity in Rajasthan. Touting that Congress will win again in 2023, Pilot said that he will take up any responsibility decided by the High Command.

Pilot: 'Cabinet expansion truly reflects Rajasthan'

"4 Dalits are being given place in this cabinet. This was a necessary step and Congress has taken this forward. I want to thank Sonia Gandhi ji, Ajay Maken ji, Gehlot ji Dotsara ji for holding discussions with everyone and fulfilling the demands of the people. Women representation has also been increased in the cabinet," said Pilot.

Refuting any internal rifts in Congress, "We fought elections together in 2018. I don't know why time and again the talk of camps in Congress are raised. There are no camps here, we will always fight unitedly against BJP. We will again form govt in 2023 and break the Congress-BJP cycle of power in Rajasthan". When asked about his own future in Rajasthan and Congress, he said, "My role will be decided by the party high command". Pilot had staged a failed rebellion with 18 MLAs in 2020, only to return to Congress folds later.

15 ministers to be sworn in - 11 cabinet, 4 MoS

Putting an end to the Rajasthan power tussle, 15 Congress MLAs are set be sworn in as ministers on Sunday at 4 PM - 5 from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp. As per the list of ministers, Pilot 'loyalists' Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola have secured ministerial berths with Choudhury securing a cabinet berth. Other cabinet ministers to be sworn in are -Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi, Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Ramesh Meena, Bhajanlal Jatav.

In a last-ditch attempt to pacify all 'camps', CM Gehlot made all cabinet ministers resign on Saturday and submitted a new list of cabinet ministers to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday. Prior to this move, state's education minister Govind Singh Dotasara, health minister Raghu Sharma and revenue minister Harish Chaudhary resigned citing Congress' "one leader-one post" policy. Dotsara is Rajasthan PCC chief while Chaudhry is AICC in-charge of Punjab and Sharma is AICC incharge of Gujarat.